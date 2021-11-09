Which teams from Liga MX and MLS will play the Concachampions 2022?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.11.2021 21:15:52





The season in the Concacaf leagues is coming to an end and despite the fact that Rayados was crowned champion against America in the Concachampions, it is time to start thinking about the 2022 edition, since the teams from Liga MX, MLS and other countries that will attend the tournament.

As is known, champions from different countries in Concacaf, as well as runners-up, they get a place in this tournament, so it is time to analyze who could attend the Club World Cup that will take place in the 2022.

Qualified Liga MX and MLS teams

With the Newly defined MLS playoffs, 3 of the 4 places that this league has for the next Concachampions, staying only in force the place of the future champion.

New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders are the MLS teams that will be present.

On the part of the MX League the teams that will attend are Lion (Champion Guard1anes 2020), Blue Cross (Champion Guard1anes 2021), Cougars (Runner-up Guard1anes 2020) and Santos Laguna (Runner-up Guard1anes 2021).

Usually the Liga MX and MLS are the ones reach final instances in the Concachampions, but there are other clubs, from different countries, that could surprise you.

The rest of the qualified

Countries like Guatemala, Costa Rica, Haiti, Honduras and Canada They also contribute equipment to the Concachampions of 2022, where the quotas already defined are the following:

Haiti: AS Cavaly

Guatemala: Guastatoya and Communications

Honduras: Motagua

Costa Rica: Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles

Canada: Forge FC

On this side, and to define the 16 clubs that will remain in the Concachampions 2022, the only pending ticket is the one who will get the champion of the Canadian League, same that will be defined between the CF Montreal and Toronto FC.