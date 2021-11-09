When Naty Abascal became Richard Avedon’s muse and made a movie with Woody Allen

It is said that the newspaper The New York Times spoke of that parade and of a model who was always on the catwalk because she changed very quickly. She did not know that she was not a single model, but two, that Naty and Ana María were twins. Shortly after, they posed for photographer Richard Avedon, alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Maya Plisetskaia. As soon as they arrived in Manhattan, they ran into the great models of the moment: Jean Shrimpton, Twiggy, Veruschka. The two sisters were fascinated.

But, contrary to what they had thought, that adventure had not ended only with those days of shootings and going from one place to another, from party to party. Back in Seville, Avedon, considered the best photographer in the world, called them again for another report in

Harper’s Bazaar magazine. It was in Ibiza and it was called “The Iberians (The Blaze in Spain)”. The title was very daring “Ménage-à-trois”, but they were the years of pop and sexual liberation and

Naty and Ana María posed without question. They were with the best, they were not going to let their prejudices spoil that pose.

Ana María decided to quit later, but Naty returned to New York. He had fallen in love with fashion and so

began a dazzling career, in the city that was the capital of the planet at that time. He worked and did not stop. The Factory, the studio founded by artist Andy Warhol, set the pace for a city that exuded creativity. Naty came from a bourgeois family of eleven siblings. His father, Domingo Abascal, was a lawyer and owner of an olive business. His mother, María Natividad Romero-Toro was the first woman to

opened a boutique in Seville. Naty launched herself into the relentless Manhattan life and learning the trade that had become her passion.

From then on, she made the covers of Vogue and was hired by representative Eileen Ford, the director of the most important modeling agency in the United States. Naty was fascinated by everyone who populated the glitzy parties in amazing apartments.

The Sevillian became one of the muses of the time. Tall, dark, stylized and with a very personal elegance, she fell in love with the great photographers such as Peter Beard, Frank Horvat or Norman Parkinson. Andy Warhol became his great friend and with him he met great artists such as Mark Rotko or Basquiat. He was able to witness Warhol’s way of working, with his famous Polaroids.

In 1966, in New York, Naty met one of the greatest in the world of fashion, the designer

Valentino, who became one of his great friends. “I was wearing a Bill Blass dress, with a very tight body and a feather skirt,” she told Elle magazine a year ago. “I was wearing the hairstyle from a photo shoot and I got her attention. We became friends right away.

Valentino invited her to a “shooting” in Capri and they no longer parted. Another essential figure, whom he met very early in his career was the designer Oscar de la Renta, when he was still working for the Elizabeth Arden house.

But Naty was not only a model, she was also an actress. In 1971 he participated in the film “Bananas”, by Woody Allen, in which he played a guerrilla. And he shared scenes with a very young Sylvester Stallone, in a script full of humor. In 1971

she had posed nude for Playboy magazine. And in 1974 he starred in a historic advertisement for Alka-Seltzer together with Salvador Dalí, in which he had to paint several jumpsuits that the model was going to wear, although in the end he only painted one of them and then left… with Naty, to eat together.

Her first marriage was with the Scotsman Murray Livingstone and it only lasted five years, after which Naty decided to return to Seville, where she married in 1977 with

the late Duke of Feria, a friend from adolescence, with whom he had two sons Rafael and Luis. They separated in 1989. At 78 years of age, Naty Abascal continues to be an icon of elegance and “glamor”, he lived history of fashion.