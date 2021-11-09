WhatsApp will copy one of the best functions of Telegram

Telegram channels are going to reach WhatsApp … more or less. This is how the new “Communities” will work.

A few weeks ago we already talked about the possible arrival of the so-called “Communities” to WhatsApp, a new function of the instant messaging application, with which Meta would have the idea of ​​transforming the application into an even more social platform, by introducing a function reminiscent of Facebook groups.

Now thanks to WABetaInfo We have even more information on this new WhatsApp feature coming very soon. And, from what we have seen so far, it is very likely that it is going to be some kind of clone of Telegram channels.

WhatsApp prepares the “Communities” as an alternative to Telegram channels

Based on new screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, it has been known that WhatsApp communities will be a new feature similar to groups, where administrators will be able to create community chats within the same community.

Administrators may also invite other users via invite links, in a similar way to what we can find in Telegram. The Communities content will remain end-to-end encrypted, and with the objective of facilitating the distinction between groups and communities, the icons of each community will have a square shape, instead of circular.

Likewise, it has been specified that administrators will be able to send messages to the chats of your community, and there will be new management tools that will help organize each of the groups belonging to the community.

For now, there is no data on when is this new feature coming to the messaging app?, but it is likely that we will not have to wait too long, since its development seems to be quite advanced today. In any case, it is most likely that users adhering to the WhatsApp beta program will be among the first to try this novelty.

