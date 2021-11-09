WhatsApp Web: what functions did you know about the messaging platform? | Photo | Video | Android | iPhone | Technology

Unlike the version for mobile devices, WhatsApp Web does not receive as many updates; However, that is not to say that the developers have forgotten this instant messaging platform. On the contrary, since a few days ago it received several functions that will be very useful to users who chat with their contacts from a computer. Which are?

Recently, for example, multi-device mode was enabled, which allows you to open your account (simultaneously) on up to four different computers. At the moment, the creators only allow you to log in on a laptop, desktop PC or tablet, it is not possible to enter from a second cell phone, although this could change in a future update.

Another benefit of multi-device mode is that computer users WhatsApp Web they no longer depend on their cell phone to chat from a computer. Before the update, if your mobile lost an internet connection or its battery ran out, you would see a message on the screen of your laptop or PC informing you that you could not send or receive new messages.

In addition to the multi-device mode, WhatsApp Web has just received another important tool. It is the photo editor that allows you to make various changes to an image before sharing it in a private or group conversation. You can add texts with different fonts, add stickers, emojis, scribble and even flip the photo to another orientation.

What news do WhatsApp Web users expect?

Among the functions most awaited by users is the possibility of publishing statuses from a computer, also an option that allows you to switch to unavailable mode so that no one knows that we are connected. Currently, these options are available by installing an extension called WA Web Plus for WhatsApp, not natively.

WhatsApp tricks

Leave groups without anyone knowing

If you are tired of belonging to a WhatsApp group, but you are ashamed to leave it, you should know that there is a trick secret with which you can say goodbye to that annoying group chat And no one will notice that you left

If you are eager to meet this fantastic trick WhatsApp, which few people know, all you have to do is follow the steps shown below video that did not take long to return trend in the social networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a app essential for anyone in both the work and personal environment, which forces many to have two telephones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

While the market for mobile phone is currently covered by telephones Dual sim. This does not imply that necessarily with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick that is simple enough.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp every day to communicate with friends and co-workers. That is why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this problem, we will show you how this simple works trick.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone – where we are limited to opening a single account – on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.