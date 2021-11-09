WhatsApp: is it possible to see the statuses of your contacts without them noticing? | Technology

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
34

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, offers a wide variety of options to interact with our contacts. Some years ago the state, a content mechanic very similar to Instagram and Facebook stories, and that notify our friends when we have seen what they upload. Luckily, there is a trick for those who prefer to go unnoticed and it does not require deactivating the double check. The best? It is valid for Android and iPhone. Know all the steps here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here