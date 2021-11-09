WhatsApp: is it possible to see the statuses of your contacts without them noticing? | Technology

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, offers a wide variety of options to interact with our contacts. Some years ago the state, a content mechanic very similar to Instagram and Facebook stories, and that notify our friends when we have seen what they upload. Luckily, there is a trick for those who prefer to go unnoticed and it does not require deactivating the double check. The best? It is valid for Android and iPhone. Know all the steps here.

This great method allows you to activate a kind of exclusive ninja mode for the stateTherefore, while disabling the read receipt prevents a notification, there is another trick that does not need to depend on this feature.

The only disadvantage of this trick is that it requires a third-party application to work, but with it we can see the statuses of our friends in a hidden way and without configuring our privacy at all times.

How to see WhatsApp statuses without them noticing

It is very simple. You must first download the application WAMR from the official app store of Google or Manzana (is available for Android and iPhone). To do it and configure everything as it should be, just follow these steps:

Go to the Google Play Store or App Store on your phone

Search WAMR

Install the app

Enter and download the status you want to see.

If you did not realize it yet, the advantage of this application is that it allows you to download WhatsApp statuses directly to the internal memory of your phone, so that you can see them as if they were a photo or video on your Gallery. This prevents the Facebook app itself from activating the mechanism that notifies the user that they have already seen their story.

