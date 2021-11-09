WhatsApp is already testing Novi, Meta’s digital wallet, as a system for making payments and transfers

Novi’s name may not tell you much, but if we tell you that it is related to Facebook, excuse me, Meta and the rest of the companies it covers, it may sound a little more familiar to you. If it still does not come to mind, we will clarify it for you. Novi is the kind of digital wallet with which Facebook users can manage their transfers, a system that will be used in WhatsApp for payments.

Novi is a system that allows users to send and receive money safely, quickly and without commissions. It should not be confused with the payment system. A system that is based on the use of the Pax Dollar cryptocurrency and whose integration in WhatsApp has been revealed thanks to the disassembly of the latest beta version of the application, which bears the number 2.21.23.10.

Transfers between friends, family …

Until now we knew the payment system of the platform, a system facilitated the money transfer and item payment within the platform itself, streamlining the process.

And after some indications that showed that the company was working on something new. Now there are clues that indicate that this expected system of verification in different steps could be related to the next arrival of Novi, the company’s digital wallet, and not with the current payments that can be made in the messaging application.

The application reveals a feature that the company can apply in future updates. Now, it seems that these clues point to the use of Novi as a method to make payments and make transfers international money. A service that for now is only available in the United States and Guatemala.

Meta has already announced that it will unify all payments under the same tool, Novi, and WhatsApp seems to be affected by this change as well. WhatsApp version 2.21.23.10 on the beta channel has revealed how WhatsApp will allow users to add Novi as a system to transfer money.

In order to use this system, users will need to verify identity and thus confirm that they are who they really say they are. In fact, in WABetaInfo they have managed to access the function and show it in a screenshot.

WhatsApp is testing how to integrate Novi into the WhatsApp application from this update, although for now it is internal testing that serve to determine the operation of the platform. Then it will be time to comply with a good number of laws before the performance reaches the general public. It will also have to be seen how Meta decides to integrate it with its Facebook Pay payment system and the controversial cryptocurrency Diem.

Via | Wabetainfo