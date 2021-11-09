What will it be? Informant ignites hype for Xbox anniversary event

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The original Xbox debuted on November 15, 2001, so in a matter of days it will be the 20th anniversary of the console, the brand and Halo. As you well know, Xbox is already preparing some surprises to celebrate big.

The company recently confirmed an anniversary stream, where he will talk about his history and legacy. Xbox clarified that it will not announce new games; however, it seems that it does prepare some surprises for the presentation.

We tell you this since a reputed informant assured that there are sufficient reasons for Xbox fans not to want to miss the event. Due to this, the hype of many fans rose, as they expect at least a couple of exciting announcements.

Surprises anticipated in Xbox’s anniversary stream

Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central, recently spoke about the Xbox anniversary event and what to expect. The insider suggested that there will be at least one announcement that will excite the community, but did not give clues as to what it is.

During the Xbox Two podcast (via Pure Xbox), said Microsoft has tried to lower expectations by saying it will not release games. However, Corden said someone tipped him off that he had to watch the event. This since apparently there will be interesting news related to the brand.

“Someone I trust told me that I would definitely want to see [el evento del 20.° aniversario de Xbox]. I don’t know exactly what will be announced there (…) someone I trust told me that people will want to see it. Whoever told me is not the type of person who would lie or exaggerate something, so I believe him. And I’m going to watch it because this person told me we should see it, “Corden said.

As of this writing, we only know that a new shoe from the Xbox and adidas collaboration will be revealed in the stream. The footwear will be inspired by the Xbox Series X design.

All of the above said, we’ll have to wait to see what kind of surprises Xbox prepares for its anniversary. We recommend that you do not get over excited and keep your expectations in check to avoid possible disappointment.

When will the Xbox anniversary stream be?

The Xbox event will be held on November 15 at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time. It will be broadcast with subtitles in various languages, including Spanish, through platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

A few days before, on November 13, there will be an Xbox FanFest with a trivia game, where the most knowledgeable fans of the brand can win various prizes, including a console. Those interested can already subscribe to the event at this link.

Join us November 15 for the Xbox Anniversary Celebration as we relive some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox. Details here: https://t.co/LVFfTGhoFq # Xbox20 – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 8, 2021

