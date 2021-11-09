What was the surprising permission that Johnny Depp was granted in his legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
40

Looks that come and go, flirtatious words, first dates, second dates… paparazzi who find the right moment of night out and suddenly the official confirmation of the love story arrives. This is how many show business romances begin that with a few months of courtship become the audience’s favorite couples.

However, with the passage of time, these beautiful fairy tales tend to mutate into terrible horror stories, where the separation does not play the main role, but the role of lawyers in multimillion dollar divorces, media disputes between the protagonists and the stark revelations make headlines to put the spotlight on the perennial legal battles.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here