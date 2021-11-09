What was the surprising permission that Johnny Depp was granted in his legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard

Looks that come and go, flirtatious words, first dates, second dates… paparazzi who find the right moment of night out and suddenly the official confirmation of the love story arrives. This is how many show business romances begin that with a few months of courtship become the audience’s favorite couples.

However, with the passage of time, these beautiful fairy tales tend to mutate into terrible horror stories, where the separation does not play the main role, but the role of lawyers in multimillion dollar divorces, media disputes between the protagonists and the stark revelations make headlines to put the spotlight on the perennial legal battles.

This is the case of Johnny depp and Amber heard, who since 2019 have been in an endless fight before Justice that seems to have no end, at least within the next few months. Between lawsuits, public accusations and harsh testimonies, the actors managed to obtain the title of one of the “most scandalous couples of Hollywood”.

And it should be remembered that Amber denounced the protagonist of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean for mistreatment, after writing a controversial article for the medium The Washington Post, where she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence despite not having directly named her ex-husband.

But previous years, in May 2016, he had filed a lawsuit with images included as evidence in which he showed some injuries that, in his words, had been caused by Depp, a fact that triggered the actor not only to be singled out socially, but also to be fired from various and important jobs that he had agreed upon.

It was there, when his artistic career was harmed, that he decided to make a counterclaim for defamation, which still stands and that in the last hours he had a favorable view for Johnny after the Justice gave him a permit to have full access to the phone of his ex-wife, to prove that the photos presented are false and created by the actress.

According to the defense argument, those images were edited and modified in order to “harm Depp”, thus obtain a restraining order and use them to also obtain a settlement in the divorce, which is valued at seven million dollars. , as reported by the magazine Who.

Faced with this setback, specialists will be able to analyze all the postcards from Amber’s cell phone, in addition to their metadata to verify if they are true or not, and find the truth in this terrible situation.

Now it only remains to wait for the report of the analysts who will determine if Heard used various design applications to modify the original photos or if they were taken after having suffered violence at the hands of who was then his partner, and after that presentation the Justice will conclude with his verdict.