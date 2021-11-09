What did Fernández de Cevallos say about AMLO’s congratulations to ‘Canelo’ and why did he make fun of it?

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) congratulated the boxer on his morning Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez for his triumph before Caleb Plant, Diego Fernández de Cevallos got upset and even mocked of the agent.

And it is that the former candidate for the Presidency of Mexico emphasized that AMLO can’t stand aspirationistsas he has continually criticized them for their desire to have money.

In that sense, ‘El Jefe Diego’ made fun of the congratulations that the president of Mexico made, in his customary morning conference, to the boxer from Jalisco who this weekend defeated Plant.

“Can’t stand aspirationists, but there you have Canelo, 4 times champion, example for the youth and pride of Mexico. !Have to learn! ”, The lawyer wrote on his social networks.

The above after AMLO also congratulated Sergio “Checo” Pérez for his victory this weekend, who obtained the third position of the Grand Prix of Mexico and is the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Congratulations to Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez who won a fight and Checo Pérez who was third in the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Czech thing is important because as everyone knows about sports, a Mexican did not occupy a place on the podium in our country, but here he ranked third, so congratulations, “said the president.

It should be remembered that prior to these taunts, Diego Fernández de Cevallos, condemned the legal process against Rosario Robles and he disapproved of López Obrador’s decisions regarding this case.

It was in an interview with José Cárdenas, in which “Chief” Diego mentioned that all the actions against the former official were highly reprehensible.

“It is not only reckless, but abominable that Rosario is accused of robbery for billions of pesos, if there is no judicial ruling that proves it,” he began to say.

Finally, he elaborated that his argument was not directed towards the veracity of the facts committed by Robles, but rather his imprisonment in the prison.

