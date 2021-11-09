What days would the repechage matches be played? – David Medrano

REGULATION

It will be until next Monday when the meeting via zoom of the four teams that will be local in the Repechage to choose the day and date of the matches, with the understanding that article 17 of the competition regulations establishes that the matches must be played on Saturday and Sunday. Toluca and Santos have a hand in choosing the day and time, and Puebla and Cruz Azul will have to adapt to the schedules that are available. Everything indicates that Toluca and Santos would select to play on Sunday, therefore Puebla and Cruz Azul would have to do so on Saturday. The regulation says that only in case of contingency could it be moved to another day, which for now does not apply. In the repechage there are no overtime times and in the event of a tie in 90 minutes, penalties would have to be used to choose the winner.

DIFFERENT CRITERION

On September 18, 2020 in the match between Mazatlán and Blue Cross, in the penalty charged by Jonathan Rodríguez, Adonaí Escobedo was in the VAR, and last Saturday in the America against Monterrey in the maximum penalty executed by Roger Martínez, once again Adonaí Escobedo was in the VAR, that is, they played the two similar plays and they were sanctioned differently. In Mazatlán the goal was considered good and in Azteca it was annulled. We will have to wait for the explanation of Arturo Brizio, since in the case of Mazatlán the leader of the whistles said that it was correct to have conceded the goal.

ABSENCES

Giovani Reyna (Dortmund), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Mattew Hope (Mallorca), Tim Ream (Fulham) and James Sandd (New York City) were not considered by coach Berhalter for the match against Mexico on Friday in Cincinnati, which is striking as they were important in the recent victories that the North Americans had against Mexico in the Gold Cup and in the Nations League. The North Americans will be able to count on Pulisic again, who could not be on the October FIFA Date because he was injured.

