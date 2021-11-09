What Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis think about the rumors of their separation

The marriage formed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis He has taken with a great sense of humor the rumors about his separation due to an alleged ‘dark secret’ of the actor that would have pushed the actress, mother of his two children, to abandon him.

The couple breaks the silence

Like many other celebrities, they have decided to turn to social networks to put an end to these speculations through a video in which they could not help but laugh at the ridiculousness of the whole situation.





“Well, it turns out that everything is over between us, apparently I felt that you were ‘overwhelming’ me,” explains the beautiful actress in the recording made inside her car, while showing the camera a screenshot of one of the stories that have been posted about her impending divorce.

“I have also taken the children with me because apparently I discovered that you had a dark secret.”

Did you feel suffocated by me? He was being a despot, right? », Her husband replies to play along.

In the message that has accompanied the publication, Ashton considered it appropriate to remind all his followers that similar statements about his private life have already been made many other times – according to his accounts, his wife has been attributed pregnancies, nothing more and nothing less than twins, up to three times- and none of them have turned out to be true.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images