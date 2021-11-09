Weight falls after weekly advance; caution ahead of US inflation data

Reuters.- The peso depreciated on Monday after posting a weekly advance and while the market awaits inflation data in the United States that could reactivate speculation about the next steps of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

The local currency was trading at 20.3788 per dollar, down 0.3% from 20.3170 in the Reuters reference price on Friday.

The weekly advance of the peso was 1.11% after it was reported that the United States created more jobs last month than the market expected, which is positive for Mexico, whose economic recovery depends more on US demand.

Investors will now be on the lookout for US consumer price figures to be released on Wednesday, and any bullish surprise is likely to reignite rumors of an early Fed rate hike.

“What is likely is that the inflation data will resume speculation about when the Fed could raise interest rates. The markets have entered a constant phase in which they will oscillate between bets of rises before or in line with the planned by the central bank, ”CI Banco said in a report.

