We Will Be Monsters: Universal’s monsters premiere miniseries in Fortnite

Epic Games and Universal Studios today announced the four-episode miniseries We Will Be Monsters, which will premiere this week in Fortnite, as part of the game’s Halloween events.

The animated production is the result of a collaboration between both companies, and will show the characters of the studio in a modern version, both in aesthetics and diversity.

“This is another manifestation of our monsters and they have never been represented so diverse”, explained the president of Universal, Abhijay Prakash.

The series will star the Bride of Frankenstein (Chemon Theys), who goes on a mission around the world to rescue the rest of the monsters. Among the confirmed actors are Victory Ndukwe as Frankenstein’s Monster, and Emmy Saheki as The Mummy.

In the first episode, which will be part of the Fortnite ShortNitemares event, the bride will meet Dracula. Unfortunately the rest of the miniseries will only be released in early 2022.









We Will Be Monsters is directed by Rick Famuyima, who was chosen for his experience with the Unreal Engine. Famuyima directed several episodes of the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which pioneered the use of virtual sets projected on huge screens to replace the classic green screen.

According to Prakash, Universal and Epic Games worked together with Australian animation studio Plastic Wax for eight months to create the four-episode miniseries.

The integration with the game is completed with the skins of the Universal characters, which will be available during the next days in the store to buy. The first of them will be that of Dracula, which will be enabled immediately after the premiere of the episode.

The miniseries is part of Universal's new strategy to revamp its old franchises after the disaster that resulted in the so-called Dark Universe, which was the studio's attempt to mimic Marvel's success through a shared universe of creatures. The Dark Universe debut was Tom Cruise's The Mummy, which was such a critical and box-office failure that it forced the studio to cancel the plans.









But the monsters had their revenge at the hands of horror producer Blumhouse, who made The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss and written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

The success of The Invisible Man allowed the approval of new projects such as Renfield, which will tell the story of Dracula’s slave, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man, which yesterday confirmed Ryan Gosling in the main role.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and Android devices.