We recommend the ordinance Como una paten in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for these reasons – Nintenderos

After enjoying the Nintendo Direct a while ago and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We effectively speak of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know some recommendations related to the ordinance Like a whistle.

You have them below:

This ordinance changes the behavior of flowers.

Weeds will not spread.

Hybrid flowers also become easier to obtain, increasing the reproduction rates of hybrid flowers by 20%.

Increased chance of villagers watering flowers.

There are no roaches in the house even if time passes.

On the other hand, we remind you of the effects of the other three ordinances:

To get up early: Neighbors and shops are active three hours earlier.

Neighbors and shops are active three hours earlier. Night life: The same as Getting up early, but in reverse: everything goes three hours later.

The same as Getting up early, but in reverse: everything goes three hours later. Berries in abundance: The purchase and sale value of objects increases by 20%, without affecting all this to the price of turnips or mortgages for renovations.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

