“We had a plan for Messi to stay”

The former candidate for the presidency of Barcelona, ​​Víctor Font, who had Xavi Hernández as the axis of his project to reach the club, was happy about the signing of the coach, although he considered that it would be doubly difficult for him to take the team with the season in March.

In an interview with the chain RAC1, which reproduces the newspaper Sports world, the businessman also addresses the issue of the departure of Lionel Messi, and assured that in his project he had planned a strategy to lower the salary mass, which guaranteed the Argentine’s continuity in the team.

First of all, Font celebrated the arrival of Xavi and even placed himself under the orders of president Joan Laporta in case he can collaborate in something at this time when the club faces an economic and sports crisis.

“Very happy because what we diagnosed was necessary for the club to see it as a solution … Convinced that Xavi will take it forward, starting in the middle of the season is an additional complication. It was important to have done it right after the elections so as not to waste time and the fundamentals were solid.

“Laporta always decides looking for the interests of the club, I regret losing the last few months and that it begins in the middle of the season, now we have to congratulate ourselves that Xavi is in charge of the sports project.

“Xavi generates consensus and I ask that he have the more tools, the better. Showing public discrepancies on a day-to-day basis does not help at all. I’d rather do it more privately than air it on social media. The president (Laporta) knows that he will have me available to help.

“Xavi was not a name, he was the axis, but next to him there was a structure that fitted in well. Our organization chart is not that of today … The merits must be attributed to the Laporta board, not to us. From now on I am very happy and excited that Xavi will lead the sports project “, said Font in the interview with RAC1.

MESSI COULD STAY

On the other hand, Víctor Font referred to the departure of Leo Messi from Barça and assured that he was aware of the financial situation of the club and that during his campaign he indicated that he had a strategy to reduce the salary mass and thus guarantee the continuity of the former captain .

“We knew how the box was, we had to lower the salary bill to 200 million and now it has dropped to 140. Within 100 days we had planned to make a salary cut of 15% in all the professional structures of the club.

“We had a plan for Messi to stay. I am convinced that we would have pushed it forward. They chose to do things differently. We had a proposal in the case of Messi, to make a life contract.

“I think that if there is no reduction in the salary bill, there comes a time when magic cannot be done … From the moment he left, the club should be thinking about how Leo can return in 2023”.