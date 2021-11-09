We already know how much space you will need to download ELDEN RING on your Xbox

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

One of the most anticipated games of the moment is undoubtedly ELDEN RING, FromSoftware game that shows more and more of its impressive work to increase the hype of the fans. Now, the download size for all Xbox console users has just been known, where the title will weigh approximately 50 GB.

ELDEN RING It was planned to arrive on January 21, 2022, however, the delay of the game was recently announced and now it will arrive a month later, on February 25, so that all gamers enjoy a very promising gameplay.

ELDEN RING will arrive in a couple of months

Despite this delay, the title is not that far away and we have already shared the details of its resolution and performance on consoles and PCs, and now you know that you will need 50 GB of memory space on your Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X.

It is worth mentioning that this information about the weight of the title was shared on the same page of the game in the Xbox Store, where it is clarified that at least those 50 GB of storage space will be required, something that could be modified in the future.

Finally, it is not yet known what the size will be to install the full game on PlayStation consoles, so we will remain vigilant to share any news with you.

ELDEN RING It will arrive on February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

What do you expect from this FromSoftware game? Tell us in the comments.

