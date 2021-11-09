Vouchers for CDMX workers; when and how much do you have

These are all the rules for the delivery of vouchers for CDMX 2021 workers that were published in the Official Gazette of Mexico City.

Now he does ask for avocado. The authorities released the rules for the delivery of vouchers for CDMX 2021 workers.

In accordance with the guidelines for the End-of-Year Incentive for fiscal year 2021, the vouchers will be delivered to unionized grassroots personnel, police officers, non-unionized personnel, and temporary workers.

However, the delivery of vouchers for CDMX workers will not be the same, since the stimulus will be distributed following different clauses.

This was reported in the Official Gazette of the CDMX last Friday, November 5.

“The purpose of these guidelines is to regulate the granting of the year-end stimulus vouchers for the year 2021, for workers at the service of the Public Administration of the Government of Mexico City,” the Gazette indicated.

It was also reported that the delivery of support will be made through the heads of the Public Administration Bodies.

How much will they give in vouchers for CDMX workers?

The authorities indicated that the amount to be delivered to each worker will be proportional to the days worked.

To calculate the amount that each worker will receive, the number of days worked between January 1 and November 30 must be taken into account.

In addition, the worker must be active in the workplace and job position as of November 30 to receive the benefit.

In accordance with the guidelines for the delivery of vouchers for CDMX workers, the “unionized base staff and unionized base line list members of the SUTGCDMX” may receive up to 12,890 pesos.

Be careful, “the payment of vouchers will not proceed if the worker has two jobs within the GCDMX Public Administration.”

This is due to the fact that it is inappropriate to register personnel who are already working in any type of regime within the GCDMX in the Single Payroll System.

The members of the Banking and Industrial Police, the Preventive Police and the Auxiliary Police, as well as the unionized base personnel of these corporations are also included in the delivery of vouchers for CDMX workers.

In your case, up to 12,245 pesos will be awarded.

Neither will the payment proceed to the worker who has two jobs within the Public Administration of the CDMX.

Non-unionized grassroots personnel will be given vouchers for up to 10 thousand 615 pesos, as indicated in the Official Gazette.

The temporary personnel will also be benefited with the delivery of vouchers for workers of the CDMX 2021. They will grant them up to 10 thousand 615 pesos.

The same amount may be delivered to personnel incorporated in the Labor Stability Program, by Appointment for a Fixed Time and Provision of Services or Determined Work.

What else do I need to know?

In accordance with the guidelines, this program seeks that the beneficiaries can purchase products from the basic basket, as well as durable goods.

The vouchers that will be given to all staff are not part of their salary and will be valid until December 31, 2022.

In addition, “the vouchers will be delivered to workers in a single exhibition and will be available to them at the payment offices established by each administrative unit of assignment on December 13 and 14, 2021.”

The guidelines for the delivery of vouchers for CDMX 2021 workers indicate that vouchers can be redeemed in self-service stores, SUPERISSSTE, restaurant chains, as well as clothing stores.

They may also be exchanged at businesses registered in the MERCOMUNA (Market, Community, Food and Supply) register of each of the municipalities.

