Vin Diesel’s millionaire salary for Fast and Furious 9

The actor has multiplied his salary tenfold since the first installment of Fast and Furious. How much did he earn for the last movie in the series?

Vin Diesel managed to enter Hollywood thanks to Steven Spielberg and his movie Saving Private Ryan. The actor had a role in that film that gave him the necessary attention for other projects such as the first installment of the saga Fast and furious. According to Men’s Health, the interpreter earned $ 2 million for that first film in the franchise that would go on to become one of the most successful series of films in history.

Later, Diesel got the role of Xander Cage in the action entry titled XXX and then move on with the character of Dominic Toretto in the movies of the saga Fast and furious. The actor’s current salary is around $ 50 million per year, depending on the projects in which it is part. His fortune amounts to about 225 million dollars, reported Celebrity Net Worth.

Vin Diesel’s Salary for Fast and Furious 9

Fast and furious 9 was a hit at the box office and reunited Toretto with his family on the big screen, this time facing his brother Jacob and the cyberterrorist Cipher. The movie is full of chases, action, bare-knuckle fights, and even a car that flies into outer space. The fans enjoyed 100% this adventure that divided the specialized critics.

In that context, what was the salary of Vin Diesel for reinterpreting Dominic Toretto? According to Forbes, the star earned an impressive $ 20 million for bringing the badass car driver back to life. He also took a percentage of the film’s box office, which raised his salary even more. In this way, Diesel is a highly regarded actor by the industry and his paycheck proves it.

Vin Diesel multiplied by ten his salary from the first delivery of Fast and furious to the ninth inning of the saga. Of course, you have to take into account not only the career that the actor made in Hollywood, but also the way in which this story of cars and action grew over the years, becoming one of the franchises preferred by the public.