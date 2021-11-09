Vin Diesel: the companies of the actor from Fast and Furious | FAME

American actor and producer Vin Diesel is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood from his work in the saga “Fast and furious”(” Fast and Furious ”in its original language), where it gives life to its protagonist, Dominic Toretto. While he is also known for starring in the “The Chronicles of Riddick” trilogy and other great hits, it is undeniable that the character created by Gary Scott Thompson fueled and marked his career.

Born under the name of Mark Sinclair Vincent, the 54-year-old celebrity did not have an easy childhood. Diesel is originally from Alameda, California, but he grew up in one of the poorest areas of the artistic neighborhood of Greenwich in New York. Although he finished college and entered university, he left the career halfway to focus on making his own films, writing scripts.

Vin Diesel released the first “Fast & Furious” movie in 2001 (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Diesel debuted as an actor at age 15, when he participated in the play “Dinosaur Door”. Shortly after, he had already decided to dedicate himself to the film industry, also as a director and screenwriter. In fact, his first work, the short film “Multi-Facial” (1994), was recognized at the Cannes Film Festival, some years before his leap to the big screen with the film “Saving Private Ryan” (1998). , directed by Steven Spielberg.

THE COMPANIES THAT HE FORMED OUTSIDE THE ACTION

From a very young Diesel He was interested in cinema, so in 1995 he founded the production company “One Race Films”, who has participated in various films where he himself acted as “XXx”, “The Chronicles of Riddick” and the last of “Fast and Furious“. Likewise, in 2006 he produced the short film “Bandits”, which is a continuation of the acclaimed saga.

On the other hand, in 2002 he founded the video game company “Tigon Studios” based in Bellevue, Washington. Although it was suspended for a long time, it returned to the march in 2013. Its owner is One Race Films and he is dedicated to building games that have his own character as a character. Vin Diesel, who is also the executive producer.

HE IS AN INFLUENTIAL MAN

In 2010, the magazine Vanity fair placed the actor on the list of the 40 highest-earning Hollywood celebrities. Vincent was ranked 29th with an equity valued at approximately about $ 18 million from his films, not counting the profits of his two companies that also represent large figures.

"Fast and Furious" has been, is and will be one of the greatest not only in the history of Universal Pictures, but also in the history of action cinema.