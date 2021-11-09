https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211109/video-muestran-la-version-pick-up-del-camion-blindado-vpk-ural-1118025843.html

Video: show the ‘pick-up’ version of the VPK-Ural armored truck

Video: show the 'pick-up' version of the VPK-Ural armored truck

Russian car manufacturer VPK has revealed a new version of the Ural armored truck. 09.11.2021, Sputnik World

Like the basic VPK-Ural, the pick-up version is also based on two axles, but unlike its relative it has a cargo platform behind the cab. Precisely this platform makes it a universal vehicle, says the manufacturer, since it can install all kinds of equipment to perform different functions.An improved mine protection provides the safety of those who go inside the cabin, since the vehicle can sustain an explosion of up to six kilos of explosives underneath. In addition, for added protection, the bodywork is specially designed so that additional protective shields can be fitted. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 40 centimeters, which gives it good off-road qualities. It weighs 14.5 tons, measures 6.5 meters long, 2.55 wide and 2.8 high. The VPK-Ural is capable of transporting up to 12 people.The truck is powered by a YaMZ-536 360 horsepower diesel engine, which accelerates it to a maximum speed on the road of 100 km / h and has a range of up to 1,000 km . The gearbox is automatic. To optimize the operation of these trucks, many of the elements that were used in their construction are already used in other trucks and vehicles of the Russian Army.

