The Mercedes team has suffered a new hit at the Mexican Grand Prix and it plunges into the negative dynamics that began in the United States. And worst of all is that Brazil is coming, another talisman circuit for Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Wolff doesn’t give up

The head of Brackley’s formation has recognized the superiority of the RB16B at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez against a lower W12 in race pace: “The pace differential is what we saw in the race. Victory was never for us. That’s why being second means having won that second place”, Has responded to the media present in the paddock after the conclusion of the Grand Prix.

The Austrian director of Mercedes, in turn, has praised the driving of Lewis Hamilton who, with an inferior machine on Sunday, has retained Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull throughout the race to finish second: “Lewis has driven great for keep the second position, being honest. Probably, we were only good enough to be third, but we have managed to manage that second position ”, he added.

In the same way, Wollf He described the first row of the grid obtained by the German team in qualifying as surprising, especially seeing the subsequent dominance of the structure led by Christian Horner on Sunday: “When we got here, we didn’t expect to beat Red Bulltherefore, the classification results were a surprise”, He confessed.

A first line that was briefly truncated at the exit with the Valtteri Bottas spinning top caused by Ricciardo and the great exterior of Verstappen in the first variant of the Mexican route: “With Valtteri everything started to go wrong at turn 1 and then the tire got stuck on the axle (at the stop). From there he took the point away from Max, although it has not been of great consolationWolff lamented.

From goose to goose and I shoot because it touches me

Mercedes leaves Mexico to go to another equal or worse track: Interlagos. The star team will have to adapt to a track that again favors Red Bull more than the Germans and Wolff is aware of this:

“We’re leaving here the circuit that we probably consider one of the worst for us, and we go to Brazil, which has not been much better in the past. But at least we think we can have a solid car there and closer to Red Bull than we have had here.”, Has maintained the head of Hamilton and Bottas.

Wolff is optimistic, but does not make up the delicate situation of Mercedes in the last part of the season: “I am quite a realistic person, but I love racing and anything can happen. Nobody from here is going to leave with the mentality that we have escaped. There are four races left and we have to get four victories. We will continue fighting “, has assured.

With four Grands Prix to go to the end of the season, Verstappen is more of a World Cup leader than ever with a 19-point lead over Hamilton. To make matters worse, Red Bull is only one point behind Mercedes in the fight for the constructors’ title: “I would prefer to be 19 points ahead and not behind, but it is what there is”, Concluded a Wolff who leaves Mexico defeated, but hopeful to resume the path of victory.

