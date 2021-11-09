Unemployment at assembly companies slow down car production in Mexico by 26%

The car production in Mexico fell 25.9% during the month of October, after a series of stoppages in some of the automotive plants due to the international shortage of semiconductors.

During this tenth month of 2021, 257,813 light cars were assembled, while in the same month last year, production reached 347,906 units, according to AMIA figures (Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry) reported by Inegi.

In line with the substantial drop in car production, exports also registered a significant drop during this period; 224,535 units were shipped abroad in October, while last year this figure was 280,474. A 19.9 percent contraction.

This situation reflects that these months have been even worse for the automotive and other manufacturing industries than it was in 2020 with the Covid-19.

General Motos, with the biggest losses

All automakers, with the exception of Ford Motor and Toyota, were impacted by these effects on global supply chains. In the case of Mexico, the American General Motors It was the company that recorded the steepest drops in both production and the level of exports, with drops of 68.6 and 55.2% respectively.

For their part, firms such as Audi, BMW Group, KIA, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen registered drops of between 30 and 40%, which reflects that the impact was similar in their respective levels of production.

In absolute terms, the Japanese Nissan led the assembly of cars in the plants installed in Mexico with a production of 53,918 units during October; also concentrating most of the sales in the domestic market.

The Stellantis merger, which includes the firms Fiat and Chrysler since May 2021, managed to take the second largest car production position in the country with 45,160 units. In third place, the German Volkswagen closed the month with 25,856 units.

During October, and throughout 2021, a large part of the automotive companies announced stoppages at their plants installed in Mexico due to a shortage of materials. For their part, experts and international institutions have pointed out this crisis in the supply chains as one of the risks to the global economy.