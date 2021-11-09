Ubisoft gives you a Nintendo Switch with the #JustDanceWithCamila challenge

Nnever say never. If you are one of those who have been ridiculing for months TikTokers, complaining about the 30 second dance videos the camera and the millions of reproductions they get … you might want to rethink your position now that Ubisoft has launched a call with which a dance on TikTok could win you a Nintendo Switch.

Starting this Friday, November 5, Ubisoft begins the celebrations for the launch of Just Dance 2022, the newest installment in the # 1 music video game franchise of all time according to NPD, GfK and GSD. And throughout this weekend (from November 5 to November 7) you can participate in a fun TikTok challenge from the hand of Camila Cabello.

Enter the #JustDanceWithCamila challenge

It will take a little more than good will and a lot of desire: you better have some rhythm and ability to observe … probably a good dose of sympathy will help you because this is a challenge of talent and charisma on camera. What you should do is enter TikTok and look for Camila Cabello’s choreographer for the topic “Don’t Go Yet”. It will not be very difficult to find it, for sure, since the song is gaining popularity on the platform.

Once you’ve learned the choreography (or more or less) record a duet with Camila Cabello and share the video on your account. Remember that it is very important to use the hashtag #JustDanceWithCamila, and make sure you write it right. A mistake in a letter and you could end up on the other side of the network … and maybe with a viral video, but not for the reasons you want.

How to win a Nintendo Switch with Ubisoft?

In addition to joining the challenge, You can win the Nintendo Switch from the Ubisoft ambassadors Nadyasonika, Lorena Miki and Agostina Ochoa and the Tiktokers Cande. Copello, Marcelo Alcazar, Aylin Criss, Amara Que Linda, Carol Castro, Shaula Ponce, Elaine Haro, Legna Hernndez and Domelipa, who They will show their best two with Camila Cabello and compete with each other with the aim of winning a Nintendo Switch console that their followers will raffle off.

From among these creators, the video with the most likes, shares and interactions will be the winner. And once one of them wins, they will be the one to start the raffle among their fans on a Nintendo Switch console. So support your favorite TikToker! Vote for his video, share it, record your choreography and participate to take home the console.