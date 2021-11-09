‘Two more laps and Checo would have passed Hamilton’

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez finished in third place his participation in the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix of Mexico held in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack from the capital of the country.

This was the first podium for a Mexican in a competition of Formula One in our country and improved the fourth place Pedro Rodriguez in 1968. The pilot from Guadalajara arrived behind his teammate Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton, with whom he had a fierce fight for second place.

And went Helmut Marko, special advisor to Red bull, who highlighted the career of Czech and he assured that if it had not been for the race came to an end, the Mexican would have surpassed the British.

“Two more laps and we would have had a 1-2, I was going to pass him (at Hamilton) “, revealed Marko after the competition.

Helmut also highlighted the first season of Perez with Red bull, after spinning his third podium after the Grand Prix of Turkey, the United States and Mexico.

“His level has gone up and up since Monza, is going in the right direction, so in Brazil we have to do the 1-2.

“It’s a good fight for him (for third place in the championship), but he’s getting better and better, I’m very happy with Czech“, sentenced the advisor of the Austrian team.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CZECH PÉREZ: LEWIS HAMILTON CLARIFIED SAYS ABOUT THAT IT WAS ‘EASY TO ENDURE THE MEXICAN EMBATE’