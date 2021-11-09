Two drops of water! Reese Witherspoon talks about the great resemblance to her daughter

USA. – Reese witherspoon commented on how he feels about the repeated comparisons they usually make to his daughter Ava. In an interview with the magazine InStyleShe mentioned being flattered that they are confused, since that means she still looks like she was in her twenties.

The Oscar-winning actress says she is very proud of her daughter in every way, so it doesn’t bother her that she confuses her with her. For Ava the situation is a little different, is that basically she just goes with the flow, it is not easy for her to look the same as her mother when she is a recognized actress. In any case, the young woman is not the only famous daughter who looks the same as her parents.

The same Reese witherspoon mentioned being in contact with Zoe kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravits and Lisa bonnet. The artist also looks very similar to her mother, so whenever Ava feels conflicted with the resemblance, her mother advises her to talk to Zoe. Reese believes that the latter can support her daughter, since she lived experiences very similar to the one the young woman is facing.

It is difficult for Witherspoon to understand certain things, especially since she did not grow up famous or with any family member who was. The artist says she is very grateful to have friends who have grown up in Hollywood that can help your children move around in that environment a little more easily. At the moment it is not known if the young woman Ava you will want to dedicate yourself to acting.

At the moment, the 22-year-old is studying, and according to Reese witherpoon, wants to do many things for the world. She aspires to find where she feels most comfortable to develop as a professional without feeling pressured to follow the path chosen by her two famous parents.