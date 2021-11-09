‘Tuca’ Ferretti and discriminatory expressions put all Mexican soccer in check

Homophobic demonstrations, from different origins, have both the FMF and Liga MX in everyone’s sights, waiting for drastic measures to be presented

MEXICO – The same day as the FIFA punished Mexico with two veto matches for the homophobic cry, the FMF put a similar sanction on Atlético Morelia, for the same reason. That act was the beginning of “zero tolerance” against discriminatory expressions in the League MX, a policy that seeks to curb the discriminatory behavior that targets all of Mexican soccer and in which Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is now involved, for comments at a press conference.

Mikel Arriola assured that “in Liga MX no one will be insulted”, while the Disciplinary Commission follows all these types of “ex officio” cases, sources informed ESPN Digital. The homophobic cry has created a witch hunt that has had Atlético Morelia among its victims, Blue Cross and now he’s after Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, all three exhibited with good reason.

Ricardo Ferretti, during a game of FC Juárez in the Apertura 2021. Imago 7

The FMF, together with League MX, have reached an extreme position, to stop “Discriminatory expressions” that have endangered even the classification of the Mexican team, because, if they continue to be repeated in Tricolor matches, the next sanction is to subtract points in the tie.



The “Scream Mexico” campaigns and slogan have not had the desired effect. The discriminatory cry continues to be heard in various stages of the League MX, for which exemplary sanctions have been used.

Atlético Morelia was the first example in this tournament, being sanctioned with a veto match because homophobic screams were heard in the game against Pumas Tabasco. After, Cruz Azul is forced to meditate on changing venues or playing the repechage behind closed doors, because the discriminatory expression that emanates from the public towards the rival goalkeeper resounded in the Azteca stadium at least four times.

The last to be flagged for that topic is Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who made some discriminatory comments in the press conference after Bravos de Juárez against Tigres, which opened an investigation in the Disciplinary Commission and could end in a severe sanction for the experienced coach.

Government entities and the League MX are awaiting the punishment of Ricardo ‘Tuca Ferretti, hoping that his sanction sets the tone and is one more incentive to put an end to the discriminatory expressions that have put all Mexican soccer in check.