Transfers 2021 I Gerardo Arteaga wants to reach Chivas de Guadalajara to return to the Mexican National Team and the Qatar World Cup 2022 I Liga MX

The Guadalajara Club will add almost a year without having included a new face to its staff and the best example of this is that he barely accumulates two qualifications to the Repechage, Therefore, it is essential to reinforce the workforce in order to Clausura 2022 Tournament and the names begin to emerge to put themselves at the command of the technician Michel Leaño, who was recently renovated.

In this sense, Ricardo Peláez also supported to continue in his position as sports director of the Sagrad Rebañoor, analyze the options to integrate a new element in the immediate future and the name of one of the Mexicans who militates in Europe He has been linked to the Guadalajara team that is in need of footballers with proven quality.

Gerardo Arteaga interests Chivas

As revealed by ESPN, Guadalajara does not see with bad eyes the repatriation of the left back Gerardo Arteaga, who has had good performances with him Genk from Belgium, but having been deleted from the Mexican National Team would not rule out his return to Mexican soccer and what better than with the most important team in Liga MX.

The information ensures that There was even some kind of rapprochement with the footballer emerged from Santos Laguna, one of the squads with which there is a good relationship between directives, so neither would be an obstacle to having the services of Arteaga, who wants to regain the confidence of the coach Gerardo Martino.

Before the final list for the Tokyo Olympics, Arteaga decided to get off the boat arguing personal problems and from that moment he was also deleted from the Greater Tricolor, for this reason the footballer himself would not reject the possibility of returning to Mexico to be taken into account prior to the Qatar World Cup to be held the following year.

The problems to sign Arteaga

Compications for Chivas they are that Gerardo Arteaga, 23 years old, has a current contract with him Genk from Belgium until 2023 and unless they pay the termination clause or the team decides to lend it, it is difficult for the rojiblancos to disburse a large amount for the Mexican.