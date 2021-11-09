Trans woman who imitates Britney Spears talks about the apologies of Amparo Grisales | Entertainment

Nathalia Sierra, the artist who surprised Colombia by imitating Britney Spears in the program My name is , was invited to Día a Día to talk about the beginnings of her career in the entertainment world and the words of Amparo Grisales after a misunderstanding.

“The truth is, I thought it was very nice, I feel that it is important for the community to hear that. There is a lot of resentment and a lot of things, so I think the best way is to apologize and it was in a very nice way”, Affirmed the artist.

“For Amparito, I admire her a lot. In addition, she is a person who has loved and respected the (LGBTI) community a lot. She was wrong and apologized. Amparito, I adore you,” added the talented impersonator.

He stressed that the jury of the number one program in the country did not act with malicious intent and also rejected the bullying against the Colombian diva on social networks.

In addition, she assured that she is excited to be back on the stage of Yo me llamo, same that will tread this Friday: “I’m going to go, it’s going to be a good show for everyone, so that we start the program with the energies up”.

About her beginnings in the world of music and entertainment, Nathalia stated that she has always been an admirer of Britney Spears.

“I have known about Britney’s music since I was 6 years old. I was in love with her and when I grew up something that I loved was the Britney of the concerts. The show was wonderful, I said I wanted that for my life, “he said.

Over the years, ‘The Princess of Pop’ became his favorite performance, despite the fact that he is able to imitate other artists: “I started to create that character in me, when I started working in shows I did it with Britney, it was always the main”.

To stay in shape and characterize artists who have a perfect figure, Nathalia said that she follows a strict diet and exercise regimen.

“I’m trying to go on a diet, replacing protein, milk and all that. Something I love is doing sit-upsThey are the best ”, he concluded.