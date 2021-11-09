training awaiting the Liguilla del Grita México A21

The Eagles of America they can now fully mentalize on their next and main objective: the title of the MX League. Gone was the controversial duel with the Rayados of Monterrey at Aztec stadium, and now the quarterfinals of the Big party, instance in which he will have a rival once the clashes of the Repechage.

In this regard, this week of training in Coapa It will start with two specific reasons. The first, to consolidate certain football concepts and trust that were disseminated mainly with the fall in the final of the Concacaf Champions League. And the second, to recover those elements that could not close the regular phase in the best way.

The players of America who still will not be able to train at par

The Eagles of America They have two players on whom they pay the most attention to recover for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. They are Richard Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres. Both were summoned, respectively, by the teams of Paraguay and Uruguay for the double date FIFA, but due to various annoyances, they had to be discharged and, consequently, they stayed in Mexico especially devoted to their rehabilitation.

Who are the players who will not be at the disposal of Santiago Solari?

Santiago Solari It will not count during the next ten days with six of the players who had the most participations during its cycle, because they are cited for the commitments related to the date FIFA. On the one hand by the Concacaf Qualifiers, Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martín, which, as they usually do, will represent the Selection of Mexico. And on the other, for the Conmebol Qualifiers, Roger Martinez with Colombia and Pedro Aquino with Peru.

How would a cross between America and Chivas de Guadalajara take place in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

With the matches completed in the regular phase and with the defined repechage crosses, it is possible to determine what would be the series of results that should be given so that in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, the National Classic. First, of course, Chivas must defeat Puebla. And second, saint Louis fall with Santos Laguna and Deportivo Toluca beat Cougars. That way, the Eagles of America they meet again with him Flock.