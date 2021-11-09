Top 10 Walking Chases in Movie History

A foot chase in a movie can occur for a number of reasons. While car chases can be an adrenaline rush, there is something about foot chases that is more exciting.

When viewers watch the chases on foot, they stand on the edge of their seats to see if the characters can escape danger and what would happen if they were caught. Some of the best foot chases are in the action genre, but comedy movies can’t be left out of this category.

10 Fast Five ditch cars for a foot chase

The family Fast Five ditch their cars in this epic rooftop foot chase scene. This installment of the franchise Fast and furious focuses more on action and less on car racing as it only features one car race in the entire movie.

Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) run across the rooftops of a Rio de Janeiro favela. They flee from Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and a team of agents from the Diplomatic Security Service. This chase is riddled with weapons and close combat.

9 Tom Cruise is doing his thing again with Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise is known for his thrilling chase scenes in the franchise of Mission Impossible . One of the most intense comes in the 2018 film Mission: Impossible- Fallout. Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt quickly runs after Henry Cavill’s character August Walker in another chase on a rooftop.

Ethan Hunt is forced to jump out of a window to catch up with Walker. Tom Cruise even manages to break his ankle during a stunt in this foot chase and makes the final cut.

8 Jackie Chan tries to catch a kidnapper in Rush Hour

Rush hour is an action comedy movie with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. They are sent on a mission to rescue the 11-year-old daughter of a Chinese diplomat who has been kidnapped. A team of agents travel to a location they discovered through a phone call with the kidnapper, but they set a trap and the building explodes.

It is supposed to be the place where the ransom of 50 million dollars in exchange for the girl would have been delivered. Chan and Tucker notice the kidnapper and run quickly after him, but he manages to escape.

7 Matt Damon returns with The Bourne Ultimatum

Matt Damon returned as Jason Bourne in the third film, The Bourne Ultimatum. This chase on foot takes place in Tangier, a city in Morocco, and adds another element to the mix: a second pursuer.

As Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles) flees from a murderer who was sent to kill her and Bourne, Bourne tries to run after her to save her from her death; However, the Tangier police pursue Bourne. The chase begins on a motorcycle, but later transforms into another epic chase on foot across the rooftops.

6 The suspensive foot chase of the Matrix is ​​unforgettable

In the first installment ofthe franchise Matrix, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is chased by Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). Neo is new to the Matrix universe in this 1999 film. What sets this chase on a totally different level from the others is Agent Smith’s skill.

Smith can transform into anyone, keeping viewers’ eyes glued to the screen. It’s the unknown where Smith really is that keeps the suspense at such a high level. This foot chase cuts through hallways and even landfills.

5 Point Break features Swayze in a Reagan mask

The 1991 movie Point Break features another chase scene with Keanu Reeves, but this time he is the chaser, and the chased is Patrick Swayze in a Ronald Reagan mask. FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) pursues Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) because he is the leader of a gang of bank robbers called the “Ex-Presidents.”

This chase takes place in the Los Angeles suburbs through neighborhoods and backyards. The cameraman deserves extra support for filming this chase on foot because the camera weighed a total of 18 pounds.

4 Leo DiCaprio on the run in Inception

This foot chase takes place in another sci-fi movie: Inception. Dom Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, makes a living by being an information thief in people’s dreams. Cobb faces a murder charge in the United States and has gone on the run. This persecution takes place in Mombasa.

Cobb tries to go unnoticed in a restaurant during the chase, but fails. He fits into a small alley and escapes in a car. This movie is full of chase scenes on foot, by car, and even on skis.

3 Daniel Craig debuts as Bond in Casino Royale

Royal Casino is a 2006 film set in the early days of James Bond’s spy career. It is the first film in which Daniel Craig is recruited to play James Bond. This foot chase takes place at a construction site in Madagascar, but was actually shot in Nassau.

Bond goes after a bomb maker named Mollaka. Mollaka throws a worker out of a building to kill him, but Mollaka ends up being killed by 007. This scene features extreme cases of parkour and was filmed at a height of 100 feet.

2 Ferris Bueller runs home before his parents arrive

FerrisBueller ‘ s Day Off is the exception to the “the best foot chases are in action movies” argument. Ferris Bueller ‘ s Day Off is considered one of the most recognized films of the 80s and is one of the most referenced.

Although Ferris is not necessarily running from any criminals, it is a high-risk situation because he has to beat his parents at home. His parents think he was sick at home, but in reality, he has skipped school and had an affair with his friends around Chicago and even attends a Cubs game at Wrigley Field. This turns into an even more intense chase when Ferris meets his sister driving and races through the backyards to get home before his parents.

1 Ansel Elgort flees from the police in Baby Driver

Baby Driver, just like the series Fast and furious , is another high-stakes, action-packed movie focused on cars. Ansel Elgort plays a getaway driver named Baby in this Edgar Wright movie. Baby is chased by the police after a botched bank robbery and the robbers are caught in a shootout with the police.

After fleeing on foot, Baby steals a car and returns to his apartment. He is later sentenced to 25 years in prison after turning himself in.