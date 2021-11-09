Too much cinnamon can intoxicate you

Cinnamon is fragrant, seductive, provocative. The simplest flavor can make it sophisticated and the most ordinary aroma can make it irresistible. It is one of the oldest spices and is still one of the most used.

According to Rita Schnitzer in her book Legends and myths of flowers from Ediciones Elfos, it was the Phoenicians who took it from India, their country of origin, to Egypt, becoming popular at that time. It was considered a symbol of wisdom and served to perfume the tunic of the royal spouses, and also in ancient times, the Hebrews used it to combat fever.

In the same book it is mentioned that as a medicinal plant, cinnamon added in decoctions and elixirs helps fight gas, flu and weakness. It is also a regulator of menstruation, is considered an aphrodisiac and is also used in the field of perfumery.

(Getty Creative)

In the kitchen it is used to give exotic shine to salty preparations, such as stews, sauces, soups, and it is frequent in sweets such as compotes, creams, custard, ice cream and even to give a special touch to coffee.

Perhaps captivated by so many properties, young Bridgette Garb was practically obsessed with the seemingly harmless cinnamon. In fact, he assured Buzzfeed spooning it into oatmeal, coffee, fruit, yogurt, French toast, and even scrambled eggs… although he admits this sounds gross.

As time passed, Bridgette says she began to notice some unpleasant symptoms such as dizziness and lightheadedness, among others. “I was taking several dance classes at the time and it was difficult for me to participate and often had to sit down. I knew it had to be more than just being ‘too tired.’

The young woman’s father, who is a doctor, had noticed the excessive consumption of cinnamon and with it related the discomfort. “He did some research and found that Cassia cinnamon contains a natural chemical called coumarin which when consumed in excess can cause many of the symptoms I experienced and others. Knowing this information, I decided it was worth putting it down to see if that would solve my problems, “and it did.

Continue reading the story

Little by little he began to recover and it took him a year! be completely fine. This was shared in a TikTok video that immediately went viral.

Cassia cinnamon is the most common, its consumption is usually safe and it is obtained without any problem in the supermarket. However, according to WebMed, a platform specialized in health, is no longer safe when taken orally in doses greater than 6 grams a day for a long period of time, because ingesting large amounts of coumarin can cause liver damage in some people, especially those who are sensitive. Also, if applied to the skin, it can cause irritation and allergic skin reactions.

(Getty Creative)

Additionally, cinnamon could reduce blood sugar, and that is why the young woman suffered from dizziness, as this responds to hypoglycemia, with which those who suffer from conditions related to blood sugar should consult a doctor about its use . In addition, it could interfere with blood sugar control during and after surgery, so it is advisable to avoid its intake for at least two weeks before a planned surgical intervention.

On the other hand, an article published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology states that a study carried out in animals suggests that excess coumarin may influence the development of lung cancer.

The alternative

The doctor Nighat Arif, consulted by Buzzfeed explains that Ceylon cinnamon does not contain coumarin, so that we could enjoy all the benefits of this spice, without putting our health at risk. This is a little clearer, and with a more delicate flavor, but it is difficult to know which one we are buying, so the specialist recommends checking the labels, because it is really worth taking advantage of the attributes of this spice.

(Getty Creative)

In addition to helping improve sugar storage, it is also a powerful antioxidant, which helps neutralize free radicals, preventing them from damaging the body’s cells.

Let’s enjoy the unique and radiant flavor of cinnamon, let’s appreciate its properties, but let’s remember that natural is not necessarily harmless. Even the most common herb or natural ingredient could affect us if we abuse its consumption and if we have special conditions.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: These are the most common diseases from eating poorly washed vegetables