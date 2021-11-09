Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie “Finch” Finally Airs on Apple TV + – EzAnime.net

Apple TV + still has several dozen titles that comprise the entirety of its own streaming library. But now, there are several original Apple movies starring Tom Hanks available to stream on the service, with the new Hanks movie Finch just added on Friday.

The previous Apple TV + title directed by Hanks is the WWII action thriller Greyhound, in which Hanks plays a naval officer assigned to protect a convoy of merchant ships from Nazi submarines. There is a claustrophobic intensity that permeates the entire film. That’s because the viewer essentially stays by Hanks’s side for almost the entirety of the movie, on the ship he commands. Overall, it was a solid addition to the Apple TV + content library. Meanwhile, also for the iPhone maker’s streaming service, Hanks is working with Steven Spielberg on Masters of the Air. It’s kind of a follow-up to Band of Brothers, a World War II miniseries that, in my opinion, is one of the best things HBO has ever produced.

Finch – now streaming on Apple TV +

For now, we’ve got a heartwarming new feature from Hanks about a man, a dog, and their robot companion traversing a dystopian and dilapidated American landscape.

Stop here if you don’t want to find any spoilers.

There is a really simple construction at the heart of this movie. A solar flare caused global devastation. Hanks plays a robotics engineer named Finch, and he’s dying of a nameless condition. But it doesn’t matter not knowing what it is. This movie is about a man who knows he doesn’t have much time left. So he builds a robot to take care of his beloved dog named Goodyear after he’s gone.

All great journeys begin with a single step. Stream #Finch on Apple TV + https://t.co/uTvzFylw8I pic.twitter.com/ESlFRxcR5g – Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 6, 2021

In Finch, Apple press material explains, “A man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of finding one man to make sure his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he gone… As the trio embark on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who calls himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

“His road trip is full of challenges and humor, as it is as difficult for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to handle the dangers of the new world.”

Reaction and ratings

On Rotten Tomatoes, Finch currently enjoys a 69% audience score based on more than 250 user ratings. The critics score is currently 73%, derived from 116 reviews at this time. They include this one from Mashable, which praises the movie for its simple pleasures.

“On the surface,” notes the critic, “Finch is an eccentric and captivating sci-fi adventure about a man, his dog, and his son, who embark on the search for a better tomorrow.”

Comedian and former SNL cast member Leslie Jones praised the movie for making her cry. “@Tomhanks, you are one of the best actors on this planet !!” she tweeted.

A scene from Tom Hanks’ new Apple TV + drama “Finch.” Image source: Apple