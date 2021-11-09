‘Till Death. Until death do us part ‘, extreme survival

After a romantic evening, Emma wakes up handcuffed to her late husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, in her secluded lake house, Emma will have to fight hitmen to survive and escape her husband’s twisted plan.

Relationships that are based on foul play, mistrust and deception, and maintaining a status that without that “half orange” it would not be viable, they tend to be doomed at least to failure.

‘Till Death. Till death do us part ‘seems precisely the opposite of its generous title, following the same thread of their official synopsis. It is death itself that precisely unites them the most and almost for longer than in life.

The australian SK Dale, in his first feature film as a director after a few shorts under his belt, proposes an interesting game of suspense, terror with some little wild gore touches. Jason Carvey is responsible for this harsh story that seems to be extracted from how they are played in the eastern mafias. At least it is filmed in Bulgaria under a good blanket of cold, which helps to establish its credibility.

Because of what “Two who sleep on the same mattress …”, the story stars a bland femme fatale-like Megan Fox whose setback on her wedding anniversary makes her survive the toughest experience. Cold in character and temperament, apart from the weather conditions, she recovers a bit of cynicism and bad temper throughout the film to withstand the onslaught of a malevolent plan strategically devised to cause maximum damage.

A bland dinner with gift Incorporated. Night visit to the lake house. Rose petals scattered throughout the rooms the candlelight. And a bloody awakening, as the beginning of the game … The truth is when there is no expectation, or even if this is a little suspicious of what to expect to see, the surprise explodes, catches you and even makes you uncomfortable in the armchair, while the Fox wanders up and down with such a load.

Eoin Macken as the suspicious and inert husband, Callan Mulvey as the thug thirsty for revenge and Aml Ameen as the unhappy lover, complete a cast that It engulfs you as characters disappear. Of course, leaving a peculiar bloody trail on the immaculate snow.

‘Till Death. Till death do us part ‘is a peculiar and enigmatic revision of Beauty and the Beast, enjoyable and somewhat excessive. Achieve a more than effective entertainment for lovers of the genre where the boundaries between the aggression and the victim are not clearly defined. Which is already a surprise for what could be expected.

The best: the black comic structure that her images pose, a Megan Fox that goes from less to more, and a certain nervousness that engulfs you.

Worst: that from the beginning everything is quite predictable, but what is interesting is how it develops to capture interest.

