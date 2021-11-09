This young woman graduates from medicine thanks to her mother’s tireless work cleaning in a hospital

EFE Latam Videos

Chinese astronauts complete their first mission outside the space station

Beijing, Nov 8 (EFE) .- Two of the three crew members of the space station that China is building today completed their first extravehicular mission, during which they installed external “cushioning and adapters for the robotic arm”, among other tasks. Through a statement published today on its website, the Manned Mission Space Agency (AEMT) of China reported that those in charge of carrying out these operations were the astronauts Zhai Zhigang, the most experienced of the team, and Wang Yaping, who was She thus became the first Chinese woman to go on a “space walk.” According to the source, the mission was completed “successfully” at 1:16 am Beijing time today (5:16 pm GMT this Sunday) after six and a half hours in which the cosmonauts “completed tasks such as the installation of the shock absorber and the robotic arm adapters and tested typical actions outside of the cockpit. ” The AEMT explained that the “taikonauts” (as astronauts are known in Chinese, derived from the Mandarin ‘taikong’, “outer space”) were in contact with Earth control during their departure from the Tiangong space station (“heavenly palace “). Zhai and Wang, together with Ye Guangfu – the novice of the expedition, who remained operating in the interior this time – arrived at Tiangong on October 16, aboard the Shenzhou-13 ship. Shenzhou-13 is the fourth spacecraft to visit Tiangong, and the second with a crew, after Shenzhou-12 carried three astronauts there who returned to Earth in September after staying there for three months. China expects to complete the construction of its first space station by the end of 2022, after the crews of the future Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 complete the planned works. The Tiangong will weigh about 70 tons and is expected to operate for about 15 years, orbiting about 400 kilometers from the earth’s surface. (c) EFE Agency