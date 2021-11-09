This will be the lunar eclipse of November 19, the longest of the century

The shadow of the Earth will cover more than 97% of the surface of the Moon causing a reddish tone and so you can follow it step by step.

At the end of November, the world will witness the second partial lunar eclipse of the year, one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena of 2021.

Although it is not a total lunar eclipse (the next one will arrive on May 15, 2022), with 3 hours and 28 minutes, the partial eclipse of November 19 it will be the longest of the entire century.

During its peak, the Moon will be more than 97% covered by the Earth’s shadow, causing the reddish hue popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’.

Where will the lunar eclipse on November 19 be seen?

The partial lunar eclipse will be fully visible in Mexico, United States and Canada, in addition to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and half the territory of Argentina and Brazil.

Unlike solar eclipses, no need for any type of eye protection to enjoy the partial lunar eclipse. Nor do you need any optical instrument to observe it; however, with a pair of binoculars or a telescope it will be possible to appreciate more details of the lunar surface.

The partial lunar eclipse step by step

The eclipse will start at 00:02 (GMT-6) on November 19, when the Moon enters twilight (the partial shadow of the Earth) and begins to gradually darken.

An hour and fifteen minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., the Moon will begin its transit over the umbra, causing its sudden darkening and reflecting a reddish tone on the surface. From this moment, the shadow of the Earth will continue to ‘engulf’ our natural satellite, which will be 50% covered at 02:00 in the morning.

The eclipse peak It will occur at 03:02, when 97% of the lunar surface will be eclipsed by the cone of Earth’s shadow, casting an orange color over most of the Moon. This is the best time to take pictures and observe the details of the seas and craters of the rugged lunar geography.

After a couple of minutes, the Earth’s natural satellite will leave the umbra and finally, the partial eclipse will culminate at 04:47 on November 19.

Now read:

November arrives with a shower of stars, an eclipse and other astronomical phenomena not to be missed

The lunar eclipse that saved Christopher Columbus