this was the “talk” between the man from Guadalajara and Plant in the middle of a fight

Canelo Álvarez kept his titles and added one more after defeating Caleb Plant last Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The Canelo Alvarez He rose as the undisputed champion of super middleweights this past Saturday after beating the American Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican boxer knocked out Plant in round 11 and now add now 57 wins (39 knockouts), two draws and only loss, suffered before the American Floyd mayweather jr. on points in 2013, when he was 23 years old.

During the fight held at the MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada it was possible to capture a dialogue that the boxers had.

“You are good enough, am I good enough?”the American asked Canelo Álvarez, who replied that Yes. But the American continued with the dialogue: “It’s being a good fight. I respect your abilities “, he continued commenting.

While the Mexican boxer only limited himself to answering with brief comments such as “Yes” and “I know”, until he decided to end the talk by throwing a series of blows just as some boos were heard from the public for the lack of action.

Two wonderful things about this video, in addition to the great Canelo-Plant dialogue and Álvarez’s talent for cutting the ring: that two boxers have that lucidity to speak while they fight and that we can access these conversations. pic.twitter.com/Z0WNjCSxRK – Matías Baldo (@matiasbaldo) November 8, 2021

The conversation became relevant because it showed how fights develop in the psychological field above the ring, in order to get the opponent out of control, a tactic that is used in sports, but this time it did not work for the American fighter.

After his victory, Canelo recognized not easy. And so he dedicated his triumph: “This is another achievement for my family and my team, but above all for Mexico. It means a lot to me to be the first unified Latino”.

With this triumph, Canelo unified the titles of super middleweight of the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF on the in the 168-pound (76.2kg) category.

Regarding his future, the man from Guadalajara said that “i made four fights in 11 months now i need a little rest so we will wait until may. But I feel very good, in my best moment ”.