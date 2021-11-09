This was the appearance of Emma Stone in ‘Malcom el de en medio’ – Publimetro México

The fans of ‘Malcom el de en medio’, released in 2000, do not forget the great cameos that were seen through its various chapters. Those in which the story of a dysfunctional and funny family made the series a success.

There were as many chapters of the plot as the artists who said the beautiful Emma Stone was present among them. This actress was part of history when she was still a teenager and long before she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

She played Diane an evil girl who humiliated Reese, but who in the end knows revenge at the hands of Lois giving unexpected twists to the plot that was part of the adolescence of many.

In the episode ‘Lois Strikes Back’ which is number 16 of the seventh season, six episodes before the end of the series is when the actress appeared.

In the chapter, a group of friends led by Diane organize a blind date with Reese, however, upon reaching the meeting, Malcolm’s brother meets a pig instead of a girl.

Upon learning of the joke, Lois visits the school so that the companions receive a punishment, but the corridors are full of photographs of Reese with the animal nominated for king and queen of the ball. Reese’s mother puts aside the school formalities and plans her own revenge against the girls.

There, full of various dolls on her bed, she formed countless plans to unfold her character, leaving an indelible mark within the series. And that’s why Lois steals the toys, mutilates them, and puts them in Diane’s locker, who gets an unfortunate surprise when she arrives at school.