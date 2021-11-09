this success of Xiaomi has a record low

The Xiaomi smart bracelet can be the best companion for your smartphone.

Samsung, OPPO, realme, Xiaomi, Sony … no matter what firm you are fanboy, Xiaomi smart bracelet is for everyone. It has always had a very attractive price, but now you can take it for less than you expect.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 falls in price, reaching one of the lowest we have seen so far. Is yours for only 24 euros, with fast and free shipping from Spain.

One of the best Xiaomi purchases

The Xiaomi smart bracelet arrives with a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen. It has grown compared to its predecessors, occupying a greater percentage of the front and giving rise to a much more modern design.

You can get the most out of it by exercising, comes with different sports modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, rope, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training. In addition, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and a sensor capable of measuring the blood oxygen concentration.

The latest Xiaomi bracelet incorporates a 125 mAh battery, the same number that we found in the Mi band 5. Using it without cutting a hair, giving it cane, you will reach about 5 days of use. This will allow you to leave the house totally unconcerned, in addition, you can fully charge it in 2 hours.

It has no drawbacks, we find a simple, cheap device that will notify everything that happens on your smartphone, record your sports activity, measure some of your constants, wake you up every morning with a vibration … The possibilities are many, and the price, very low.

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

READ ALSO A mobile for less than 300 euros? This Xiaomi beast is a great buy

Related topics: Offers, Technology, Wearables, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe