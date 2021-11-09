this spectacular high-end has more than 180 euros discount

Historical minimum price for the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, it can be yours for 466 euros on Amazon.

A spectacular offer for a spectacular mobile, that’s what we find on Amazon today. The smartphone in question is the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, with the Snapdragon 888 5G processor, and the discount is more than 180 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If you are looking for a high-end at the best price, this Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G can be yours for only 466 euros on Amazon.

Amazon’s is the cheapest price you can find for the 8 + 128GB Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G right now. For example in PcComponents is on sale, but only goes down to 555 euros. On the other hand, in the Xiaomi official store still in the 649.99 euros recommended retail price. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G is just one of the jewels of this Mi 11i 5G, let’s get to know the rest of them.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G

As we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G review, design is one of its strengths, being in front of a very well built terminal, with a glass back and plastic edges. Its thickness is 7.8 millimeters and its weight does not exceed 200 grams, which leaves us with a very comfortable mobile to use.

In its front part it mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz that it has a correct quality, yes, with softness as one of the distinguishing features. Once you try a mobile with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, you will not accept a lower rate.

As we have said, the processor of the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, the most powerful chip in Android in 2021. In this way, you can use the device for everything you want, because it wastes power in all tasks. It has 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage without the possibility of expansion with a microSD card. Your operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and it will be one of the first Xiaomi to update to Android 12.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G also keeps a precious gem in its photographic system. Specifically, we mean your 108 MP main camera, which allows you to capture very good quality images, with excellent levels of contrast and sharpness and a wide dynamic range. In addition, on the rear it has an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro, while on the front it mounts a 20 MP camera.

We finish talking about the performance of the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G in terms of autonomy. its 4,520 mAh battery It is capable of offering more than a day and a half of use, although it always depends on the personal use of each user. To this we add that it has 33W fast charge, which in practice means that it only takes about 50 minutes to fully charge it.

