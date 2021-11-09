This is what the ship that will try to save Earth from the impact of an asteroid looks like

As if it were Armageddon … A year ago the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), of the United States, warned us that it was working on a mission to defend the Earth from an asteroid with a trajectory that could impact us .

And now the DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) has the spacecraft ready and the launch program is scheduled for next November 23 at 10:20.

If weather conditions or other problems make it impossible to launch, the team behind will have a chance to launch it the next day. But if you still can’t, launch attempts will be scheduled for February 2022.

This is what the ship that would save us from a crash looks like

To begin with, it is important to clarify that DART is a planetary defense test mission that aims to the small asteroid Dimorphos, which in turn orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos.

The idea is that a spacecraft will intentionally collide with the asteroid so that it changes its orbit slightly and, although neither pose a threat to Earth, the impact will demonstrate that a spacecraft can navigate autonomously towards a target and impact it.

After that, telescopes will be used to measure the effects of the impact and from the data improve shaping and prediction capabilities to help us be ready for an asteroid that represents a real threat to our planet.

NASA Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson explained that this is the first time a technique will be used to mitigate the impact of a potentially dangerous asteroid and will help planetary defense experts refine computer models of the “kinetic importer. of asteroids ”.

During the pandemic, engineers built DART from a collection of parts into a fully assembled spacecraft. The spacecraft is equipped with an ion propulsion system that will improve performance and fuel efficiency for missions in deep space.

Additionally, DART carries an onboard camera called DRACO and a miniature satellite that will take photos of DART, the impact, and the immediate aftermath.

As of November 10, DART will be attached to the adapter that is stacked on top of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the launch pad that will propel DART into space will be the Space Launch Complex 4 East.