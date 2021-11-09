This is how the SpaceX capsule passed over Mexico was seen

An American company capsule Spacex coming from the International Space Station (ISS) in which four were traveling astronauts It fell late Monday off the coast of Florida, according to the live broadcast released by NASA. This time, the arrival of Dragon could be seen from Mexico.

Hours before the return trip, the Space Frontier reported that the passage of the capsule created by SpaceX was going to be visible to those who lived in central Mexico, between 9:19 p.m. and 9:28 p.m.



Photo: EFE / EPA / NASA / Aubrey Gemignani

The camera of the CENAPRED (National Center for Disaster Prevention) which points to the Popocatepetl captured at 9:22 p.m. yesterday the capsule crossing above the volcano.

Users of social networks, mainly inhabitants of the State of Mexico, Puebla and Mexico City, made their contribution by sharing videos and photographs of the event.

This was the “dizzying” descent of the SpaceX capsule



Photo: AFP PHOTO / SPACEX

Braked by the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as by four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield.

At around 10:33 p.m. EDT (03:33 GMT Tuesday), the capsule landed in the Gulf of Mexico, ending the Crew-2 mission.

A ship recovered the capsule, from whose hatch the astronauts emerged. As a precautionary measure, they were placed on stretchers and evacuated to the ground by helicopter.

Since arriving on the ISS on April 24, the crew, consisting of two Americans, a French and a Japanese, have conducted hundreds of experiments and helped improve the station’s solar panels.

Toilet Maneuvers and Failures: SpaceX Crew-2 Milestones and Challenges

The four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavor (effort), undocked from the ISS at 2:05 p.m. (1905 GMT), NASA announced.

Endeavor then circled the ISS for about an hour and a half to take pictures.

This is the first mission of its kind since a Russian Soyuz spacecraft carried out a similar maneuver in 2018.

The Dragon capsule has a small circular window at the top of its front hatch through which astronauts can take pictures.



Photo: NASA via AP

“Proud to have represented France once again in space! Next stop, the Moon …”, tweeted Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA).

Crew-2’s return to Earth was delayed one day by strong winds.

Bad weather and what NASA called a “minor medical problem” have delayed the launch of the next group of astronauts, the Crew-3 mission, scheduled for Wednesday.

Until then, the ISS will only be inhabited by three astronauts, two Russians and one American.

SpaceX began giving astronauts taxi service to the ISS in 2020, ending nine years of America’s dependence on Russian rockets for travel following the end of the space shuttle program.



Photo: Aubrey Gemignani / NASA via AP

The crew also faced one last challenge on their journey home. All four had to wear diapers after a problem was detected with the capsule’s waste management system.

They had no access to a toilet for about 10 hours, from the time the hatch was closed at 5:40 p.m. until after the splashdown, about 10 hours later.

“Of course it is not optimal, but we are prepared to cope,” NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said at a press conference before departure.

