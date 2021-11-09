this complete Samsung Galaxy is cheaper than ever

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has never been so cheap, you can buy it for only 229 euros on Amazon.

It is not every day that we see that a phone as complete as the Samsung Galaxy M32 drop in price as it does today in Amazon. And now you can buy this Samsung mid-range for 229 euros in his version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This model has a recommended retail price of 329 euros, so the discount amounts to 100 euros.

So far, this Samsung Galaxy M32 has never been so cheap on Amazon, so it is a great opportunity to buy this smartphone with AMOLED screen, quad camera and huge battery. If you prefer to buy it in the Samsung official store, in this low until 299 euros. Next, we tell you everything you can win with this Samsung Galaxy M32.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 with 100 euros discount on Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy belongs to the Galaxy M family, which makes us expect a series of qualities, such as great autonomy. And that’s right, one of the great strengths of the Galaxy M32 is its 5,000 mAh battery, which can reach two days of autonomy with a basic use. If you are one of those who makes a demanding use of the terminal, you still won’t have to charge it until the end of the day. It’s compatible with 25W fast charge, although the charger included in the box is 15W.

If we focus on its screen, we see that the Galaxy M32 equips a 6.4 inch AMOLED panel, with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. This is a good quality screen, which will not disappoint you and which has that touch of fluidity provided by the 90 Hz that you will love.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G80, a good chip for a basic day-to-day use, which easily fulfills tasks such as browsing the Internet, using social networks or watching series on Netflix. Also has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expanding the latter by microSD card. The operating system is One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and it is expected to update to Android 12 in the future.

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy M32 is 64 MP, with the ability to take large images. In addition, it is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera, located in the notch, is 20 MP. Lastly, the Galaxy M32 has other features like side fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM and 3.5mm headphone jack.

