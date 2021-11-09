things will turn ‘orange’

Whatever the mysterious launch, it will hit the platform this week, and the theories have already begun.

By Axel García / Updated 9 November 2021, 01:33 27 comments

The official Xbox Game Pass account on social networks has just touched the community with a cryptic comment that has already caused numerous suspicions. We do not know what it is, only that it will come same week, and has some connection to color Orange.

The main suspicion is the arrival of The Orange Box“Things are going to get … orange this week” is the clue we have this time. Obviously, as with every mysterious message of this type, people have already begun to drop theories and predictions, some even assuring that it is not a game, but a service like Crunchyroll.

The main suspicion, however, lies in the possible arrival of The Orange Box, the collection of titles from Valve released in 2007. This compilation includes games such as Half-Life 2, Portal, and Team Fortress 2.

Of course all this is mere speculationTaking into account everything we know for now, we could end up with a simple color change in the Xbox Game Pass main menu. While we wait for the announcement, remember that the platform added 9 new titles this month, and you can already play some of them.

