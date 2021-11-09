They reveal conversation with Caleb Plant during their fight

One of the sporting events that paralyzed Mexico last weekend was the fight between Saul Alvarez and Caleb Plant, where the ‘Canelo’ managed to unify the superweight titles by mediating in The Vegas, Nevada.

This fight was characterized by the rivalry of both boxers that began to rise in tone from a press conference held in The Angels, where there was handcuffs and a wound on the face of the american boxer.

The exchange of words became common. Like at the weigh-in or even during the fight. In a video of Showtime Boxing, you can listen to the talk that the two protagonists had in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the ninth round.

“You are good enough, am I good enough? We are making a good fight, “he said. Plant to the Canelo, who responded with a “like”. “I respect your abilities, I’m good for 21-0, right? The American fighter continued.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated Caleb Plant via knockout in the eleventh round to win the belt Super medium of the International Boxing Federation and thus become the first unified world champion of the category in history.