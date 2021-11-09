They propose casting for the “Naranjazo” series

In the fiction proposed in networks, Robert De Niro would interpret the deputy Naranjo, Vin Dielsen to Giorgio Jackson and Ryan Reynolds to Diego Paulsen.
The tweeter Gonzalo Medina (@g_medinaf) broke it with a thread that he wove after the commented “Naranjazo” that was experienced in the Constitutional Indictment against President Piñera.
With more than 3,000 likes and several shares, the tweeter put together a casting for the series that would portray the historic session of almost 23 hours lived – between yesterday and today – in the lower house.
“Give this man a few beers”, “pure gold” and “my favorite thread” were some of the applause he got.
Naranjazo: the series
Under the title of “American Crime Story: Constitutional Accusation”, the casting of the “Naranjazo” would be led by Robert De Niro as deputy Naranjo, in charge of the 15 hours of speech.
Vin Diesel as MP Giorgio Jackson. Frances Conroy as her colleague Carmen Hertz. Anne Hathaway as Karol Cariola. Emily Blunt as Camila Vallejo. And Ryan Reynolds as the Speaker of the House, Diego Paulsen.
Check out the juicy yarn below.
Vin Diesel as Giorgio Jackson pic.twitter.com/UbfBnSTKAf
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Anne Hathaway as Karol Cariola pic.twitter.com/IaHZLBMBcR
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Ryan Reynolds as Diego Paulsen pic.twitter.com/jxUp2H7tMA
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Jack Black as Gabriel Boric pic.twitter.com/SnmiTKIh92
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Sarah Silverman as Marisela Santibañez pic.twitter.com/0gHAsyZdvP
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Michael Douglas as Sebastián Piñera pic.twitter.com/UiQg5kWuac
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Victor Garber as Jorge Sabag
(suggestion of @notallsebas ) pic.twitter.com/dhYmFDCOAo
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
Halle Berry as Cecilia Perez pic.twitter.com/gpLYr7CQaH
– Sito Chalo 🌳 (@g_medinaf) November 9, 2021
With the participation of Agent Topo as the guy at the gate (???) pic.twitter.com/M6KjcYI4mM
– noodles with vianesa (@borntobezorra) November 9, 2021