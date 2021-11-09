They detect a “tsunami” of gravitational waves produced by mergers of black holes and collisions with neutron stars

The scientists emphasize that this discovery is “a great step” in the search of answers on the secrets of the evolution of the universe.

An international team of scientists has detected the largest number of gravitational waves ever recorded, reports the Australian National University, whose researchers participated in the project.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US and the Virgo Gravitational Wave Observatory in Italy detected 35 of those cosmic events that occurred billions of light years away. away from Earth.

It was discovered that 32 gravitational waves were caused by mergers between black holes, while the remainder was the product of the neutron star collision with black holes.

Importance of its discovery

The amount of these phenomena is like a “tsunami”, said Susan Scott, professor at the Australian National University, for whom their discovery is “a big step“for the scientific community in its quest to decipher the secrets of the evolution of the universe.

Scientists hope that the discovery of this ‘tsunami’, published on the prepress server arXiv, will help solve some of the more complex mysteries of the cosmos as the basic components of matter or the functioning of space and time.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!