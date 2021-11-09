They capture a dazzling ring-shaped green aurora from space (PHOTOS)

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared photos of an auroral show dominated by a radiant green ring with light fragments emitted by the curvature of our planet.

The images, which were captured during the last days of its orbital mission on the International Space Station, capture the moment when a solar flare generates dazzling auroras.

“We met with the strongest auroras in the entire mission, over North America and Canada. Incredible peaks higher than our orbit and we fly just above the center of the ring, fast waves and pulses everywhere, “wrote the astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) in his post, along with the impressive photos of the greenish glow.

Auroras are generated in the Earth’s atmosphere when magnetized plasma particles from the Sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, interaction that provides atoms with extra energy that is released as a burst of light. “When we see the brightness of the aurora, we are observing one billion individual collisions that illuminate the lines of the Earth’s magnetic field,” explains NASA.