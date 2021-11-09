“These are issues that always concern us”: Diego del Río talks about BLUE ROOM

The theater director Diego del Rio does not stop during the month of November and tells us about Blue room, his new scenic proposal, which promises to catch the viewer with a story where ten characters from different social and cultural contexts are connected in a chain through their sexual lives. Relationships that might seem like casual encounters, but are charged with power, love, and betrayal.

Regarding the staging, Diego shares: “This is a work that was very popular in England, because it was the first professional stage project where he participated Nicole Kidman and which was later presented on Broadway. For me it was a very enriching process, delving into this text because it was a topic that I had not delved into before: the complexity of couple relationships, as a result of erotic encounters as a pretext ”.

According to the director, the process began 4 years ago and based on all the changes he has experienced in the personal sphere, in addition to a pandemic context, he claims to have taken up the text from another perspective.

Blue room is a reinterpretation of the work The Round (Reigen) of the Austrian playwright Arthur Schnitzler published in 1900. It is a study on the moral and class ideology of his time through a series of pairs of characters that are shown just before or after a love affair. By choosing characters from all social strata, the play involves a social analysis of how sex transgresses social class norms.

On this occasion, the adaptation is carried out by Anacarcis Ramos, who gives timeliness and depth to the relationships that are generated today, in addition to exposing the different types of violence and the roles of domination in which we handle ourselves as a society.

“These are issues that always concern us, the function of desire in human beings is an innate question. It is interesting to investigate ourselves as a species and humanity today in the face of new social dynamics after a pandemic, to rethink relationships, closeness and even the animal instinct that we all have and how this function is regulated by context and reason ”, declares the director.

And he adds: “I see it as a kind of sample book where through the protagonists we see a tuning fork of various views of the same theme, 10 different dynamics of interrelation between the 5 characters that each actor plays individually and that trigger questions about who we are and from where we are going through this experience that is life ”.

According to Diego, we live in a social context of double standards, where we point out and repudiate from privileged positions many of the times, where certain issues or attitudes bother us without stopping to deepen what it is that really bothers us about certain behaviors, “The work David hare with Blue room, It allows us to have a glimpse of the society of 1998 and with the work of Anacarcis for this adaptation, we can see the society that we are in 2021 ”.

About the cast that brings together this scenic proposal, the director claims to be very enthusiastic, because it has been a long time that he had not worked on a project where he had not worked with anyone from the cast before. The play features performances by Zuria Vega, Naian González Norvind, Pierre Louis and Alfredo Gatica with which your concern is pleasantly satisfied.

“With the 4 I have different stories on the one hand Pierre He is one of my closest friends and I was very excited to work with him. Naian She is an actress that I have seen grow over the years. With Zuria I confirm because everyone wants to work with her, because she is a wonderful actress, of immense generosity. For its part, Alfred he is a very powerful and very interesting actor with a whole study on masculinity in his previous works, he has an affinity with the bestial and the subtle at the same time ”, he concludes.

Blue room It will be presented from November 12 with performances from Friday to Sunday at the Virginia Fábregas Theater, located at Velázquez de León 29, Col. San Rafael, check schedules, prices and discounts, here.

By Ulises Sánchez, Photos: FB Diego Del Río

