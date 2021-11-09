these are his best movies

The life of Jack Nicholson

John Joseph Jack Nicholson, was born on April 22, 1937 in New Jersey City. With a strong family history, and a secret that would be revealed already when he was a recognized actor, from childhood he knew that he wanted to belong to the world of movies.

image.png The life of Jack Nicholson.

Upon finishing high school in June 1954, Jack started the procedures to obtain a driving license. To his surprise, the state administration informed him that he did not have a birth certificate, which for legal purposes “did not exist.” Ethel May He went out of his way by submitting an information form on the young man’s place of birth and his affiliation that allowed him to obtain his driver’s license, and did not give great importance to the subject.

However, twenty years later, being already a consecrated actor, he received an anonymous letter with surprising information about his family, to confirm the veracity of the letter he went to his sister Lorraine who asserted the content of the anonymous. And his true identity.

image.png Jack Nicholson is one of the most prestigious actors in Hollywood.

The actor grew up believing that his family constitution was based on his mother Ethel May and Father John Nicholson together with his two sisters, June and Lorraine. However, he would discover that his mother was not such, but that she was June product of a teenage pregnancy with a boy whom she never saw again and, therefore, the one she believed to be her mother, was her grandmother and Lorraine your aunt.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on the subject, he said: “I was very impressed by his ability [la de June] to keep the secret. He did great things for me. I mean, I don’t have to question the abortion issue. It is an open and closed case as far as I am concerned. As an illegitimate child born in 1937, during the Depression, into an unstructured lower-middle-class family, you were an automatic candidate for abortion. So for me it’s very easy: I don’t need to get into the debate of when does it come to life. And I am very happy to be out of this, because it is not an easy matter. “

image.png Jack Nicholson knew from a young age that he wanted to be part of the film industry.

By 1955 he began to work as an administrative assistant in the animation department of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. In exchange for a salary of $ 30 a week, he had to take care of such routine tasks as alphabetizing the letters received from Tom and Jerry’s fans. While working, he studied drama at the Players Ring Theater. There he forged friendship with some film directors. And the rest is history, Nicholson He is one of the actors with the most presence and character who knew how to give life to the toughest, most tender, psychopathic and obsessive characters in the history of cinema.

Best Jack Nicholson Movies

image.png The best Jack Nicholson movies.

For the year 1975 it was part of the tape “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, in that project he gave life to the character Randle Patrick McMurphy. Due to the success of this film he won five Oscars, where the famous won the Best Actor category.

In 1980 he participated in the film “The glow”, in this film he played Jack Torrance under the direction of Stanley Kubrick. This film is about Torrance, who suffers from personality disorders after staying in a hotel with his wife and son.

One of the projects that undoubtedly captivated viewers was “Batman”, a film that premiered in 1989, where the movie actor gave life to the villain “The Joker”. Similarly, he had the opportunity to be part of the film “A Matter of Honor” which was released in 1992.

Jack Nicholson He has managed to stand out in the world of cinema for his professionalism in each character he played in his films, being one of the most remembered actors and has also been admired by various celebrities.

