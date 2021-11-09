The Xbox Game Pass account leaves this mysterious message on Twitter …

Upgrade

The official Crunchyroll account has joked with the matter, so it is more than possible that it is some kind of promotion.

Original NewsThis week there will be news regarding Xbox Game Pass, it is something we know, but we do not have much idea where the shots can go. Usually the service announces new titles or improvements in the subscription plan, but it is not usual to see them launch messages on the network to announce that “things are coming”.

Again the question is … “what could it be?” Well, by analyzing the message that the official account has launched, we can deduce that it is a new game. The quote goes like this:

Things will get a little… orange this week.

New announcements for Xbox Game Pass

On Twitter, there are those who have pointed out that Crunchyroll could join the service through some type of special promotion, as has happened with Disney Plus, and the truth is that it makes sense. Some users have joked about merging with adult websites and other subscription services. It is also possible that it is the anniversary of Halo 2, remember that its cover was orange.

The fact is that the most possible thing is that it is a game that plays with these tones, and from here the game of cabal begins because honestly I have no idea where the shots could go right now … or yes … but in that case I couldn’t say it either;)

So I invite you to theorize with us about what this week’s future announcement could be. New game or service improvement? What do you think?